Zacks: Analysts Expect Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to Post $1.69 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.74. Fidelity National Information Services posted earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.44 to $6.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.28 to $7.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIS. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.94.

FIS traded up $4.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $133.82. 5,823,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,382,304. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.67. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $120.17 and a 52-week high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 955.93, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Capital International Investors increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,292,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,416,150,000 after buying an additional 5,957,633 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $762,213,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,042,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,614,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,473 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 406.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,418,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $340,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,953,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $977,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,142 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

