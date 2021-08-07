Zacks: Analysts Expect Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Brokerages expect Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) to announce earnings per share of ($0.62) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Oncorus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the lowest is ($0.68). Oncorus reported earnings of ($11.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 94.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Oncorus will report full year earnings of ($2.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($2.20). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($2.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oncorus.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04).

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCR traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.28. 45,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,562. The company has a market capitalization of $340.63 million and a P/E ratio of -1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.53. Oncorus has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $37.86.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncorus during the first quarter worth $6,101,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Oncorus in the 1st quarter valued at $4,663,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in Oncorus by 10.5% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,148,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,834,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Oncorus during the 1st quarter worth $3,913,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Oncorus by 2,605.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 185,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Oncorus Company Profile

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

