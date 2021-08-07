Zacks: Analysts Expect ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to Post $1.38 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the lowest is $1.34. ServiceNow posted earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full-year earnings of $5.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.72 to $5.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $662.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.90.

NOW stock traded down $4.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $590.68. 709,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,388. The stock has a market cap of $117.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 703.20, a P/E/G ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $418.53 and a 52-week high of $608.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $542.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total transaction of $2,076,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,292. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total transaction of $7,665,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,687 shares of company stock worth $24,807,495 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

