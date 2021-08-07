Zacks: Analysts Expect TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $462.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) will report sales of $462.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $437.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $500.70 million. TPI Composites reported sales of $474.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.12%.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TPI Composites from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.21 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TPI Composites from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. TPI Composites has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.66.

Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $41.51 on Friday. TPI Composites has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $81.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -63.86 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.92.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $229,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Lockard sold 158,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $7,136,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 584,295 shares in the company, valued at $26,293,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 220,355 shares of company stock valued at $10,044,534. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its stake in TPI Composites by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 18,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in TPI Composites by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its stake in TPI Composites by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 13,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter valued at about $666,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in TPI Composites by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

Earnings History and Estimates for TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC)

