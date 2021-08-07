Zacks: Analysts Expect TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $462.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) will report sales of $462.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $437.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $500.70 million. TPI Composites reported sales of $474.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.12%.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TPI Composites from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.21 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TPI Composites from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. TPI Composites has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.66.

Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $41.51 on Friday. TPI Composites has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $81.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -63.86 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.92.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $229,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Lockard sold 158,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $7,136,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 584,295 shares in the company, valued at $26,293,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 220,355 shares of company stock valued at $10,044,534. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its stake in TPI Composites by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 18,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in TPI Composites by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its stake in TPI Composites by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 13,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter valued at about $666,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in TPI Composites by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

