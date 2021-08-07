Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Chemomab Therapeutics’ earnings. Chemomab Therapeutics reported earnings of ($7.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 99.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Chemomab Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chemomab Therapeutics.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.21.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMMB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemomab Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Chemomab Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Chemomab Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:CMMB traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $16.39. The stock had a trading volume of 22,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,872. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.84. The company has a market cap of $175.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.84. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $168.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics by 389.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 32,353 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $74,019,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $202,000. 26.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

