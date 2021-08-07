Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.17). DiaMedica Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.76). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to $1.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DiaMedica Therapeutics.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04.

DMAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital lowered their target price on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of DMAC opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.51.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMAC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 218.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 29,433 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 29.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

