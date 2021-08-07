Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2021

Analysts expect DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.17). DiaMedica Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.76). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to $1.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DiaMedica Therapeutics.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04.

DMAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital lowered their target price on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of DMAC opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.51.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMAC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 218.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 29,433 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 29.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC)

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.