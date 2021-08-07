Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) to Post $0.19 EPS

Equities research analysts expect The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). The Children’s Place reported earnings of ($1.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 112.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full year earnings of $7.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.59 to $8.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.89 to $9.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Children’s Place.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 66.88%. The firm had revenue of $435.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.96) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLCE. TheStreet raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on The Children’s Place from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. raised The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush upgraded The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.27.

Shares of PLCE stock traded up $3.25 on Monday, reaching $90.45. The company had a trading volume of 266,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,817. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 71.79, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.26. The Children’s Place has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $103.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

In related news, COO Leah Swan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total transaction of $1,996,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 7,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $684,591.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,529 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 168,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 25,151 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in The Children’s Place by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 33,442 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter valued at $1,651,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter valued at $662,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000.

About The Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

