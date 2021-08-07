Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $753.91 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will report sales of $753.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $744.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $762.97 million. Verisk Analytics posted sales of $702.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year sales of $2.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.67.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $84,785.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,841,144.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,588 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,277 shares of company stock valued at $6,448,452. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 14.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 11,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 193.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSK traded down $1.78 on Wednesday, hitting $188.13. The stock had a trading volume of 848,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,112. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $159.79 and a 52-week high of $210.66. The company has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

