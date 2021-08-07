Zacks: Brokerages Expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to Post $2.54 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to post earnings per share of $2.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.64. Align Technology posted earnings of $2.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year earnings of $10.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.65 to $11.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.01 to $13.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%.

ALGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.71.

NASDAQ ALGN traded down $5.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $693.67. The stock had a trading volume of 656,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,005. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $289.52 and a 52-week high of $714.15. The firm has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $622.92.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total value of $555,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total value of $4,524,938.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,049 shares of company stock valued at $22,138,280 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 16.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 197,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,917,000 after buying an additional 16,443 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.2% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

