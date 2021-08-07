Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.46 Billion

Brokerages expect that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) will announce sales of $3.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ball’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.40 billion and the highest is $3.53 billion. Ball reported sales of $3.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full-year sales of $13.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.07 billion to $13.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $14.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.58 billion to $14.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

BLL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Longbow Research started coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.47.

Shares of BLL stock traded up $4.46 on Wednesday, hitting $85.24. 3,959,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972,333. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.04. The company has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.85. Ball has a 12 month low of $73.59 and a 12 month high of $102.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 20.20%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ball by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,529,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,163,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ball by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,607,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,916,000 after purchasing an additional 647,070 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,767,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,472,000 after buying an additional 173,552 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ball by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,901,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,379,000 after buying an additional 1,172,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in Ball by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,598,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,645,000 after buying an additional 991,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

