Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to announce $27.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.00 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp reported sales of $26.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full-year sales of $111.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $110.10 million to $112.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $133.45 million, with estimates ranging from $130.60 million to $136.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 32.06%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BMRC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of BMRC traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.15. 588,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,579. The company has a market capitalization of $471.79 million, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.76. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $42.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 45.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

