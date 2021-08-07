Zacks: Brokerages Expect Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) to Post $1.85 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.91. Curtiss-Wright also reported earnings of $1.85 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full year earnings of $7.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $7.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.89 to $8.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.74%.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $120.65. 117,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,045. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.61. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $83.04 and a 1 year high of $133.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

