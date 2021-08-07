Zacks: Brokerages Expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) to Announce $0.90 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) will post $0.90 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. DISH Network reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $4.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $3.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DISH Network.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DISH shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 price target on the stock. HSBC raised shares of DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.46.

DISH stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,602,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,668,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. DISH Network has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $47.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 271,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 16,020 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 131.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in DISH Network by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in DISH Network during the fourth quarter valued at $2,090,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in DISH Network during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

