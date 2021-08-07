Zacks: Brokerages Expect NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) to post ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NextDecade’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NextDecade will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NextDecade.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02).

NEXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded NextDecade from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NextDecade from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 1,745.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 437,248 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextDecade during the first quarter valued at about $668,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the first quarter worth about $615,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the 1st quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade during the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NEXT remained flat at $$3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 238,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,998. NextDecade has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $6.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.65.

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, southern Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

