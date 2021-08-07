Zacks: Brokerages Expect PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.05 Million

Analysts predict that PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) will announce sales of $3.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.75 million and the highest is $4.34 million. PolarityTE posted sales of $2.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full-year sales of $10.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.21 million to $12.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.37 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $8.73 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PolarityTE.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 123.54% and a negative net margin of 339.69%. The company had revenue of $4.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in PolarityTE by 177.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 56,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 35,997 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in PolarityTE during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in PolarityTE during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in PolarityTE during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in PolarityTE by 91.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 50,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTE opened at $0.83 on Friday. PolarityTE has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

