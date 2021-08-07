Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) to Announce $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.23. Rackspace Technology reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.67 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.42.

Shares of RXT stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,794. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion and a PE ratio of -12.59. Rackspace Technology has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

In other news, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $229,886.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Tolga Tarhan sold 30,705 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $559,752.15. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 76,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,016.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 14,798 shares of company stock worth $274,954 and sold 71,318 shares worth $1,395,116. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Rackspace Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 444,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,467,000 after buying an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth $676,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 7,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

