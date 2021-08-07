Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) to Sell

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Park Ohio Holdings Corp. operates through two segments, Manufactured Products and Logistics, which serve a wide variety of industrial markets. Manufactured Products designs and manufactures a broad range of high quality products engineered for specific customer applications. The principal customers of Manufactured Products are original equipment manufacturers and end-users in the automotive, railroad, truck and aerospace industries. Logistics is a leading national supplier of fasteners (e.g., nuts, bolts and screws) and other industrial products. “

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on Park-Ohio from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of PKOH stock opened at $24.08 on Thursday. Park-Ohio has a fifty-two week low of $14.64 and a fifty-two week high of $41.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.88 million, a PE ratio of -802.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.78). Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Park-Ohio will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $202,886.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 34.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the 1st quarter valued at $513,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 35.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432 shares during the last quarter. 52.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park-Ohio (PKOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.