Zacks Investment Research Lowers Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Benefitfocus, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions to consumers, employers, insurance carriers and brokers. The Company’s platform of products and services enable customers to efficiently shop, enroll, manage and exchange benefits information. Benefitfocus, Inc. is based in Charleston, South Carolina. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BNFT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Benefitfocus from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered Benefitfocus from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of BNFT opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.56. Benefitfocus has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $17.58. The firm has a market cap of $383.57 million, a PE ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.73.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts forecast that Benefitfocus will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNFT. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Benefitfocus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Benefitfocus by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

