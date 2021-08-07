Zacks Investment Research Lowers Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CABGY. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.00.

Carlsberg A/S stock opened at $35.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.01. Carlsberg A/S has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The firm has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

