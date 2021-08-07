Zacks Investment Research Lowers Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GLOBALSTAR INC offers satellite voice and data services to commercial and recreational users in more than 120 countries around the world. Globalstar’s products include mobile and fixed satellite telephones, simplex and duplex satellite data modems and flexible service packages. Many land based and maritime industries benefit from Globalstar with increased productivity from remote areas beyond cellular and landline service. Global customer segments include: oil and gas, government, mining, forestry, commercial fishing, utilities, military, transportation, heavy construction, emergency preparedness, and business continuity as well as individual recreational users. Globalstar data solutions are ideal for various asset and personal tracking, data monitoring and SCADA applications. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Globalstar from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Globalstar in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GSAT opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.34. Globalstar has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.60 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 79.81% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Globalstar will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSAT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Globalstar by 2,588.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,921,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,660 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,486,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Globalstar by 3,532.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 988,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 960,900 shares during the period. 13.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

