Zacks Investment Research Lowers New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) to Sell

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on investing in, and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company primarily target investments in excess mortgage servicing rights, residential mortgage backed securities, residential mortgage loans and other related investments. New Residential Investment Corp. is based in New York. “

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NRZ. BTIG Research lifted their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Residential Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

NYSE NRZ opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. New Residential Investment has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $11.48.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 61.81% and a return on equity of 13.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Residential Investment will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 57,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. 40.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Residential Investment (NRZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.