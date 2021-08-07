Zacks Investment Research Lowers Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pulse Biosciences, Inc. is a medical device company. It is engaged in developing a novel and proprietary tissue treatment platform using Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling. NPES provide effective local tumor control and to initiate an adaptive immune response. The company deploy NPES platform applications which include human oncology, dermatology, aesthetics and other minimally invasive applications. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

PLSE opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. Pulse Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $45.82. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $605.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.78.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.19). As a group, research analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 3.0% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 2.9% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 87.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 4.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

