Zacks Investment Research Lowers Revlon (NYSE:REV) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revlon (NYSE:REV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revlon, Inc. conducts its business exclusively through its subsidiary, Revlon Consumer Products Corp. and its subsidiaries. They manufacture, market and sell an extensive array of cosmetics and skin care, fragrances and personal care products. Their brand names are REVLON, COLORSTAY, REVLON AGE DEFYING, ALMAY and ULTIMA II in cosmetics; MOON DROPS, ETERNA 27, ULTIMA II and JEANNE GATINEAU in skin care; CHARLIE and FIRE & ICE in fragrances; and FLEX, OUTRAGEOUS, MITCHUM, COLORSTAY, COLORSILK, JEAN NATE, PLUSBELLE, BOZZANO and COLORAMA in personal care. “

NYSE REV opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.05. Revlon has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $625.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.84.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Revlon will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Revlon by 257.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 15,305 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Revlon in the fourth quarter valued at $523,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Revlon in the first quarter valued at $132,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Revlon by 12.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 57,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revlon during the 1st quarter worth about $461,000. 10.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revlon Company Profile

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

