Zacks Investment Research Lowers Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Titan Machinery represents a diversified mix of agricultural, construction, and consumer products dealerships located in the upper Midwest. Their Shared Resource Headquarters is located in the heart of the Red River Valley in Fargo, ND. Titan Machinery is a dealer for Case IH, Case Construction, New Holland, and New Holland Construction. Titan Machinery also represents shortline equipment to meet specialized customer demand and niche product needs. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Stephens upgraded Titan Machinery from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Shares of TITN stock opened at $28.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.04. The firm has a market cap of $638.92 million, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.79. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.65 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Titan Machinery news, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $340,944.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,653.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $3,131,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,664,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 221,182 shares of company stock valued at $7,012,253. 15.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 297.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

