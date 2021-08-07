Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alta Equipment Company is an industrial and construction equipment company. It offers new and used industrial products and construction products which includes aerial fleet, forklifts, plows, trailers, wheel loaders, recycling/demolition machines, concrete paving equipment, excavators, pavers, cranes, earthmoving, compact equipment and materials handling products. Alta Equipment Company, formerly known as B. Riley Principal Merger Corp., is based in Livonia, Michigan. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALTG. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alta Equipment Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE ALTG traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.18. 40,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,298. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.22. Alta Equipment Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33. The firm has a market cap of $394.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $268.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.50 million. Analysts expect that Alta Equipment Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Anthony Colucci sold 3,300 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,989 shares in the company, valued at $601,846. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zachary E. Savas bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.86 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,423.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the first quarter valued at $1,548,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 99.7% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 228,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 114,059 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the first quarter worth about $563,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the first quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,218,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,841,000 after buying an additional 21,447 shares during the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

