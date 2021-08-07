Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CNO Financial’s second-quarter earnings per share of 66 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22.2% and improved 20% year over year owing to higher revenues, deferred care across its health lines and strong alternative investment performances. Its shares have outperformed its industry in a year’s time. Its cost-cutting initiatives to enhance its earnings profile look impressive. Its expenses are expected to decline going forward, backed by cost-containment program.The company invested significantly in technology to improve agent productivity, and sales and advertising, which will likely enrich online customer experience and enhance lead productivity. It engages in prudent capital deployment measures via buybacks and dividends. However, its revenues are likely to remain under pressure due to lower fee income. Lower ROE remains a woe.”

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $23.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. CNO Financial Group has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $27.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.76.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 11.19%. Research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $576,374.16. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $1,490,612.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,816,362.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 56,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 20,883 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the first quarter worth $294,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the first quarter worth $1,000,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 73.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 18,499 shares during the period. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNO Financial Group (CNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.