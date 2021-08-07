Zacks Investment Research Upgrades FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “FVCBankcorp, Inc. offers personal and business banking products and services. It provide checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, business lines of credit, business automated overdraft lines of credit, business loans, business construction loans, business loans for emerging residential builders and business loans for professionals; commercial real estate lending, including office, retail, industrial, warehouse/flex space, non-profit, mini-storage facilities, multi-family, commercial construction, residential/multi-family construction, land acquisitions and bridge loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; automobile and personal loans, as well as overdraft lines of credit on personal checking accounts as well as credit cards and online banking services. FVCBankcorp, Inc. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of FVCBankcorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ:FVCB opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $270.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.07. FVCBankcorp has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $20.95.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FVCBankcorp will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 854,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,800,000 after acquiring an additional 25,841 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 717,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,422,000 after acquiring an additional 52,387 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 15,902 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,576,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

