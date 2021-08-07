Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.50 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GLOBALSTAR INC offers satellite voice and data services to commercial and recreational users in more than 120 countries around the world. Globalstar’s products include mobile and fixed satellite telephones, simplex and duplex satellite data modems and flexible service packages. Many land based and maritime industries benefit from Globalstar with increased productivity from remote areas beyond cellular and landline service. Global customer segments include: oil and gas, government, mining, forestry, commercial fishing, utilities, military, transportation, heavy construction, emergency preparedness, and business continuity as well as individual recreational users. Globalstar data solutions are ideal for various asset and personal tracking, data monitoring and SCADA applications. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. TheStreet cut Globalstar from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

NYSEAMERICAN GSAT opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -27.60 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Globalstar has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $2.98.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 79.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Globalstar will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Globalstar during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Globalstar in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

