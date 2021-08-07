Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $51.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is based in Fremont, United States. “

Get Ichor alerts:

ICHR has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.14.

ICHR stock opened at $46.13 on Friday. Ichor has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $63.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 2.29.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Ichor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 20.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ichor will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 65,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,683,598.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,249,962.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $561,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ichor in the first quarter worth $484,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 189,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 105,377 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 33.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after acquiring an additional 26,375 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter valued at $1,528,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 7.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 818,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,021,000 after acquiring an additional 58,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ichor (ICHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.