Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) to “Buy”

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $119.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.73% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Middlesex Water Company treats, stores and distributes water for residential, commercial, industrial and fire prevention purposes. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Boenning Scattergood cut Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

MSEX opened at $108.45 on Thursday. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $110.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 27.04%. Research analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Middlesex Water news, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,673. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $25,851.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $678,712. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSEX. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the first quarter worth about $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the first quarter worth about $41,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 75.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the first quarter worth about $59,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

