Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) to Buy

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.43% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale of food and other products through its stores. It operates through the Cash and Carry, and Éxito Group segment. The Cash and Carry segment includes its business under the Assai brand. The Éxito Group segment consists of its businesses in Columbia, Argentina, and Uruguay under the Éxito, Surtimax, Super Inter, and Carulla brands. Sendas Distribuidora SA is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Sendas Distribuidora stock opened at $16.75 on Thursday. Sendas Distribuidora has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASAI. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,604,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 651.2% in the second quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,427,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,866 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter valued at $6,246,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter worth $6,070,000. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter valued at $5,351,000.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

