Zacks Investment Research Upgrades South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) to Buy

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $29.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.49% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SJI. Mizuho upped their target price on South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $25.33 on Thursday. South Jersey Industries has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $29.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.31.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $311.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. South Jersey Industries’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 2,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $63,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,254. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in South Jersey Industries in the first quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 53.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 303.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries during the first quarter worth $77,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

