Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SpartanNash Co. is a food distributor serving military commissaries and exchanges in the United States. The company’s core businesses include distributing food to military commissaries and exchanges and independent and corporate-owned retail stores located in 44 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, the Azores, Bahrain and Egypt. It operates supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare Supermarkets, No Frills, Bag ‘n Save and Econofoods. SpartanNash Co., formerly known as Spartan Stores, Inc., is headquartered in United States. “

SPTN stock opened at $19.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $23.45.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SpartanNash during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SpartanNash during the 4th quarter valued at about $441,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SpartanNash by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 543,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,459,000 after acquiring an additional 25,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in SpartanNash during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,260,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

