Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) to “Hold”

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thermon Holding Corp. is engaged in providing engineered thermal solutions, known as heat tracing, for process industries, including energy, chemical processing and power generation. Products offered by the Company include heating cables, tubing bundles and control systems while services offered by it includes design optimization, engineering, installation and maintenance services. Its products provide an external heat source to pipes, vessels and instruments for the purposes of freeze protection, temperature and flow maintenance and environmental monitoring. Thermon Holding Corp. is based in San Marcos, Texas. “

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Shares of THR stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Thermon Group has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $22.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.06. The firm has a market cap of $580.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 435.50 and a beta of 1.62.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 0.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Thermon Group will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Thermon Group by 41.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the second quarter worth $191,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the fourth quarter worth $328,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thermon Group (THR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.