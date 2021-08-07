Zacks Investment Research Upgrades VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) to Hold

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of VAALCO Energy in a report on Monday, April 19th.

EGY stock opened at $2.68 on Thursday. VAALCO Energy has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $3.70. The firm has a market cap of $155.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.00.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $39.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.10 million. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that VAALCO Energy will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilen Investment Management CORP. increased its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 2,698,935 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 327,107 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,367,594 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 12,349 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 6.5% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 435,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,324 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 9,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 8.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 122,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.32% of the company’s stock.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

