Zai Lab (ZLAB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.55) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). The business had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. On average, analysts expect Zai Lab to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ZLAB opened at $148.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.85. Zai Lab has a fifty-two week low of $72.42 and a fifty-two week high of $193.54.

ZLAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.85.

In other Zai Lab news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total value of $1,293,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,246,874. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 333,984 shares of company stock valued at $55,540,458. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

