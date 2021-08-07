Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €100.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) received a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ZAL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on Zalando in a report on Monday, July 26th. Baader Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) price target on Zalando in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on Zalando in a report on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on Zalando in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zalando currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €104.06 ($122.42).

Shares of Zalando stock opened at €92.50 ($108.82) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €97.87. Zalando has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

