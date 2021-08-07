Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €106.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) received a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on Zalando in a research report on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Baader Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) price target on Zalando in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Independent Research set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €104.06 ($122.42).

Shares of FRA ZAL opened at €92.50 ($108.82) on Thursday. Zalando has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($58.66). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €97.87.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

