Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €121.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) received a €121.00 ($142.35) target price from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ZAL. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Baader Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on Zalando in a report on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on Zalando in a report on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on Zalando in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €104.06 ($122.42).

Shares of Zalando stock opened at €92.50 ($108.82) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €97.87. Zalando has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

