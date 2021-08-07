Zenfuse Price Up 10% Over Last Week (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Zenfuse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0700 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. Zenfuse has a total market cap of $4.35 million and $463,135.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00054893 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002605 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00015650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $378.68 or 0.00855523 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00099881 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00040451 BTC.

Zenfuse Profile

Zenfuse is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,089,351 coins. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Zenfuse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

