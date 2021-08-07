Zero (ZER) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $31,894.00

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Zero has a total market cap of $976,805.95 and approximately $31,894.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zero has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0946 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zero Profile

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,326,229 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

