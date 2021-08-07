ZeroSwap Market Capitalization Tops $11.28 Million (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Over the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar. ZeroSwap has a market cap of $11.28 million and $1.97 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000491 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZeroSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00055355 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002623 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00015636 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.94 or 0.00862008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00100647 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00040918 BTC.

ZeroSwap Coin Profile

ZeroSwap is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,751,060 coins. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io . ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZeroSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeroSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.