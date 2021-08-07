Zeusshield (ZSC) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 13% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Zeusshield coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zeusshield has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $242,575.33 and $393.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00055433 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002621 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00015590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $377.13 or 0.00859303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00099477 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00041230 BTC.

Zeusshield Coin Profile

Zeusshield (CRYPTO:ZSC) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Zeusshield Coin Trading

