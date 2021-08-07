Zilliqa Price Tops $0.0908 (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $1.05 billion and approximately $148.47 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for $0.0908 or 0.00000210 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.64 or 0.00361431 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000060 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001094 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.42 or 0.00771648 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000055 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,869,168,968 coins and its circulating supply is 11,577,701,815 coins. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

