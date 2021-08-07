Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $153.00 to $155.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.96.

ZG traded down $7.06 on Friday, hitting $103.24. 1,107,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,409. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $73.62 and a 52 week high of $212.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 645.29, a PEG ratio of 80.38 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.51.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $495,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 12,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

