Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.31 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) – Analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $2.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.35. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s FY2022 earnings at $8.72 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities raised Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.57.

NYSE ZBH opened at $149.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.60. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $129.15 and a 1-year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Bremer Bank National Association grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 21,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 12.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 23.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

