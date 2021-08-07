ZPER Reaches Market Cap of $821,517.36 (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One ZPER coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ZPER has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar. ZPER has a market cap of $821,517.36 and $363.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.10 or 0.00364682 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000207 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000061 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001118 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.70 or 0.00782876 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003482 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ZPER Profile

ZPR is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,258,254,657 coins. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

