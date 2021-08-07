Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 11.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,431,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,682,000 after acquiring an additional 746,830 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 13.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,916,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,715,000 after acquiring an additional 355,635 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,113,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,106,000 after acquiring an additional 16,525 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,554,000 after acquiring an additional 42,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 60.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,141,000 after purchasing an additional 368,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $242.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.73 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.88 and a 12 month high of $249.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.77.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $10,239,711.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 367,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,586,679.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total transaction of $5,727,653.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,971 shares of company stock worth $33,624,182. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.73.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

