Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Zuora were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 8,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $141,531.60. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 29,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,618.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 4,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $79,327.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,650.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,554 shares of company stock worth $877,751 in the last 90 days. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZUO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $16.18 on Friday. Zuora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.10 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.74.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 39.88% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $80.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

