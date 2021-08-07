Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Downgraded by William Blair

William Blair lowered shares of Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Zymergen’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.60) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.85) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymergen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Zymergen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a hold rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Zymergen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Zymergen has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.20.

Shares of Zymergen stock opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.88. Zymergen has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $52.00.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($6.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($4.84). The business had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Zymergen will post -4.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth about $662,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth about $841,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,835,000.

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

